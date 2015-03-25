 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough V Preston North End at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

24 August 2017 07:29
Martin Braithwaite faces late test for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston.

Summer signing Braithwaite has been out of action with a hamstring problem since making his debut for the club on the opening day of the season, but although he is closing in on a return, he may have to wait until after the international break.

Central defender Dani Ayala made his comeback after a three-game absence with an ankle injury in Tuesday night's 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Scunthorpe, for which manager Garry Monk made nine changes.

Monk handed senior debuts to youngsters Connor Roberts and Marcus Tavernier in that game, but is likely to revert to his tried and tested line-up once again.

Paul Gallagher looks set to miss out for Preston once again.

The forward suffered a head injury against Derby so sat out the fixture against Reading last weekend, with boss Alex Neil admitting he has not taken part in full training this week as North End lean on medical advice regarding his concussion.

Calum Woods (groin) and John Welsh (calf) appeared in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday so they could come back into the reckoning after the international break.

That could be when goalkeeper Declan Rudd (thigh) returns too, though Tom Clarke (Achilles) and Greg Cunningham (knee) have long-term problems.

Source: PAR

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.