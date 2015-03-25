Middlesbrough V Norwich at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Adama Traore back from suspension as Middlesbrough take on NorwichMiddlesbrough boss Garry Monk can welcome striker Adama Traore back from suspension for the visit of Norwich.Traore has been ruled out for Boro's last three games after failing in an appeal over his red card against Aston Villa last month.Full-back Fabio will be given a late test by Monk after limping off midway through Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.Captain Grant Leadbitter is expected to be available despite suffering from a minor knee injury last week.Norwich boss Daniel Farke is hoping to have Nelson Oliveira available.The forward has missed the last three games with a groin injury and will only make the trip to Teesside if he comes through Monday afternoon's training session unscathed.Midfielder Mario Vrancic will miss out with a muscle injury while playmaker Wes Hoolahan is a doubt with a knee problem after landing awkwardly against Bristol City on Saturday.Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is touch and go with a groin problem but defender Russell Martin is playing for Norwich's under-23s on Monday afternoon as he builds up his fitness.

