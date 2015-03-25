Middlesbrough V Ipswich at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Daniel Ayala back in contention as Boro host IpswichMiddlesbrough boss Garry Monk will be able to welcome back Daniel Ayala for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Ipswich.The central defender was suspended for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Bristol City following his red card against Derby, but is available once again.Striker Rudy Gestede made his first senior appearance for the club since August as a substitute against the Robins after finally shaking off a thigh injury, and he will hope for further action.Monk has no other selection problems as his side attempt to bounce back from their first back-to-back league defeats of the season.Ipswich will have captain Luke Chambers available again after suspension.Midfielder Flynn Downes also served a one-match ban for last weekend's win over Nottingham Forest, which striker Joe Garner missed because of a foot problem.Tom Adeyemi has been out with a hamstring injury, while defender Tommy Smith was sidelined by a calf problem.Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick is recovering after he needed surgery on a deep gash to his groin. Midfielders Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are unavailable following respective knee operations.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.