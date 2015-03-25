Middlesbrough V Fulham at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

No new worries for Middlesbrough boss Tony PulisMiddlesbrough boss Tony Pulis will continue to assess his squad at the same time as hunting precious Sky Bet Championship points as Fulham arrive on Teesside.Pulis has no fresh injury concerns, with Boro looking to break back into the play-off places with a third successive win in all competitions, but was denied the chance to run the rule over some of the players he inherited from Garry Monk when the Under-23s' clash with Newcastle was postponed on Monday evening.He made three changes for last weekend's 2-0 FA Cup victory over derby rivals Sunderland with Ryan Shotton, Martin Braithwaite and Rudy Gestede replacing Cyrus Christie, Adlene Guedioura and Britt Assombalonga.Assombalonga in particular will hope for a return with the B#15million summer signing from Nottingham Forest having managed 12 goals to date in a Boro shirt.Fulham captain Tom Cairney is an injury doubt.The midfielder missed last weekend's cup defeat by Southampton and is rated 'touch and go' by boss Slavisa Jokanovic.Marcus Bettinelli should return in goal after David Button got a run-out against Saints.Winger Floyd Ayite is set to miss out again with a hamstring problem.

Source: PAR

