Middlesbrough V Derby at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Jonny Howson suspended for Middlesbrough's meeting with DerbyMidfielder Jonny Howson will be missing through suspension as Middlesbrough face Derby looking for a fifth win in six Sky Bet Championship games.Howson picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in Wednesday night's 2-0 victory over Birmingham and will sit out against the Rams.Manager Garry Monk otherwise has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Boro's third game in seven days, a run which started with last Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Leeds.Striker Rudy Gestede is continuing his battle for match fitness after returning to training from a serious thigh injury which had sidelined him since August.Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson will miss out at the Riverside following the news his hamstring problem will keep him sidelined for between 10 and 14 days.Johnson suffered the injury against Fulham last weekend and sat out the home win over QPR on Tuesday night.On-loan striker Sam Winnall was also absent against the R's after rolling his ankle in training on Monday but it is hoped he will be able to rejoin the squad.Few changes are expected to the starting line up but Derby boss Gary Rowett has the likes of Johnny Russell, Chris Martin, Andre Wisdom and George Thorne available should he feel the need to freshen up things.

Source: PAR

