 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough V Cardiff at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:04
Traore could return for Middlesbrough against Cardiff after disciplinary issue

Adama Traore could return to the Middlesbrough squad for the visit of Cardiff after missing last week's game with Barnsley due to his late arrival for the team bus.

Boro boss Garry Monk is happy that the issue has been dealt with in-house and has praised Traore's attitude in training.

Monk also hopes to have winger Marvin Johnson available after the midfielder missed the trip to Oakwell with a minor injury.

Rudy Gestede, who has not featured since the end of August, remains sidelined with a thigh injury but is expected to be back in training within a fortnight.

Cardiff are hopeful Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson will be available for the long trip north.

Gunnarsson jarred his ankle after coming on as a substitute in last week's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham and was still on crutches 48 hours later.

But Gunnarsson returned to training on Thursday and Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock expects him to make the matchday squad.

Liam Feeney, Danny Ward and Loic Damour are all in contention to start, but Jazz Richards (ankle), Callum Paterson (knee) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out.

Source: PAR

