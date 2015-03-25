Middlesbrough V Burton Albion at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Boro boss Monk unlikely to ring the changes against BurtonMiddlesbrough boss Garry Monk is unlikely to make many changes to his team for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship clash with Burton.Central defender Daniel Ayala could return after missing Saturday evening's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United with an ankle problem, but striker Martin Braithwaite, who sat out with a muscle injury, is likely to be absent once again.Dael Fry excelled at the back after taking over from Ayala, while Patrick Bamford also turned in a fine display as he deputised for Braithwaite.Rudy Gestede scored the only goal after being preferred to Ashley Fletcher, while Lewis Baker made his debut as a second-half substitute following his loan move from Chelsea.Burton will be without midfielder Jackson Irvine and left-back Stephen Warnock.Irvine serves a one-match suspension after collecting two bookings during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Hull.Warnock limped off at the KCOM Stadium after just six minutes through injury, meaning his replacement Lloyd Dyer could again deputise.Marvin Sordell also picked up a knock at Hull, replaced by Tom Flanagan in the 55th minute, and is a doubt for the trip to Boro.

Source: PAR

