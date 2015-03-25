Middlesbrough V Brentford at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

Martin Braithwaite in contention to start for Middlesbrough against BrentfordStriker Martin Braithwaite will hope for a role as Middlesbrough entertain Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.The Dane, a summer signing from Toulouse, was used as a second-half substitute in Tuesday night's 1-0 home defeat by Norwich, his first appearance since the opening day of the season because of a hamstring injury, and is pushing for more.Midfielder Adama Traore returned from a three-game ban against the Canaries, but there was no place in the matchday 18 for Stewart Downing.Striker Rudy Gestede is manager Garry Monk's only absentee following surgery on a thigh problem, but he too is close to being available once again.Brentford will check on defender Andreas Bjelland.The Denmark international came off with a tight hamstring during Tuesday's draw with Derby but has not yet been ruled out.Fellow defender John Egan will return after missing out in midweek following concussion.Sergi Canos is close to returning after an ankle injury but is not expected to be involved until after the international break.

Source: PAR

