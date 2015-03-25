 
Middlesbrough V Bolton at Riverside Stadium : Match Preview

24 December 2017 10:39
Middlesbrough looking strong for Bolton test

Caretaker Middlesbrough boss Craig Liddle will have a full squad to choose from as the Teessiders begin life without Garry Monk at home to Bolton on Boxing Day.

Monk was relieved of his duties on Saturday evening just hours after seeing his team fight back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Shotton was handed just a second start for the club at Hillsborough when he replaced Daniel Ayala in Monk's final starting line-up, and he will hope to retain his place.

Boro climbed into eighth place as a result of their win over Wednesday and while they are 12 points adrift of the race for automatic promotion, they are currently just three shy of the play-offs.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson could be tempted to keep faith with the same side which shocked Cardiff 2-0.

Defender Mark Little came through that game after having a painkilling injection in midweek for a back problem and played the whole game, so Parkinson will be hoping there are no after-effects.

The Bolton boss will also have been boosted by captain Darren Pratley's knee problem appearing to have improved after he completed 90 minutes for the first time in three matches.

Forward Adam Le Fondre continues to be absent.

Source: PAR

