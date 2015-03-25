 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough complete signing of West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher for £6.5m

28 July 2017 11:53

Middlesbrough have confirmed the £6.5million signing of Ashley Fletcher from West Ham.

The 21-year-old striker has agreed a four-year contract to become big-spending Boro's seventh new signing this summer.

Fletcher joined West Ham from Manchester United last year but started just two Premier League matches, and has been pushed further down the pecking order by the arrival of Javier Hernandez.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic told the club website: "We got a fantastic offer for Ashley and ideally I wanted to help him with a different kind of scenario, but at the end of the day the offer was so good for the club and for him personally.

"I spoke to him on Wednesday night and I told him to be proud of the step that he made since coming to West Ham last year to being a player that a lot of clubs from the Championship are asking for.

"To make such a big step is a big bonus for him and a big thing for him. He's very young, very promising, a great lad and a great trainer, so he can improve a lot."

Fletcher is the second player to sign for Middlesbrough from West Ham in the last seven days, joining goalkeeper Darren Randolph at the Riverside.

Relegated Boro have also brought in Britt Assombalonga - for a club-record fee of Â£15million - Martin Braithwaite, Cyrus Christie and Jonny Howson on permanent deals, and Connor Roberts on loan from Swansea, as they bid to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if