 
  1. Football
  2. Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough academy player Anthony Renton diagnosed with leukemia

24 July 2017 12:39

Middlesbrough have announced academy player Anthony Renton has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Renton, 18, is currently undergoing treatment at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

A club statement read: " The thoughts and support of everyone at the Boro are with one of our academy players who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

"Middlesbrough-born Anthony Renton, 19 in November, is currently in the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle where where he is being treated for the first 30 days.

"As a club we have been right behind Anthony and the family offering logistical and moral support and as everyone, Anthony especially, comes to terms with the situation the need for continued support from everyone is obvious."

Manager Garry Monk added: "We were all saddened and shocked to the hear news about Anthony, but he's got our full support and we'll be with him every step of the way. When the players were informed of the situation the reaction was 'what can we do to help'?

Club captain Grant Leadbitter said: "Anthony is facing the biggest challenge of his young life and we're all urging him to attack it head on and he has the full support of everyone in the dressing room."

Source: PA

