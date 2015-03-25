 
Michael Lang late strike stuns Manchester United in Basel

22 November 2017 10:12

Manchester United were denied a place in the Champions League knockout phase as Michael Lang’s late strike secured Basel a memorable, and deserved, victory.

Jose Mourinho’s men started Group A with four successive victories and could have qualified without even kicking a ball had CSKA Moscow failed to beat Benfica in the early kick-off.

It still appears a case of when rather than if United reach the last 16, but Basel’s late 1-0 win means progress is not yet completely certain ahead of the Russians’ visit to Old Trafford next month.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

