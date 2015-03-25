Michael Keane called up by England

Everton defender Michael Keane has been called into the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The 24-year-old played in the Toffees’ 3-2 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday after returning from a recent leg injury.

The Three Lions face Germany on Friday at Wembley and host Brazil at the same venue four days later as Gareth Southgate begins preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

A statement on the Football Association’s website confirmed Keane had been added to the group of players due to report at St George’s Park later on Monday.

The former Burnley centre-back has four England caps, the most recent of which came in the 1-0 victory over Lithuania in early October.

England are already without Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, and there are doubts over his Tottenham team-mates Harry Winks and Harry Kane.

Winks twisted his ankle against Crystal Palace on Sunday while Kane took a kick to his foot in the same game and both will undergo further assessment at their club before joining up with England, as will Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

Jordan Henderson, who missed Liverpool’s win over West Ham with a thigh problem, is due to arrive later in the week.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

