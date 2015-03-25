Michael Hector joins Hull on loan

Hull have signed Chelsea defender Michael Hector on a season-long loan.

Hector joined the Blues in 2015 but has yet to make a first-team appearance and spent the last two seasons on loan with boyhood club Reading and German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

"When I found out that Hull were interested in taking me on loan, it was an easy decision to make," the Jamaica international told hullcitytigers.com.

"It's a great challenge for me to come back to England after a season in Germany and to try and help this club get back into the Premier League.

"The players here seem like a great bunch and hopefully I can play my part in helping them - and the club - enjoy a successful season in 2017-18."

The 25-year-old becomes Hull's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell, Kevin Stewart and Ondrej Mazuch.

Source: PA

