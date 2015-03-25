Michael Carrick pens new one-year deal at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will play another season at Old Trafford after signing a one-year extension to his contract.

Carrick's existing deal was due to expire next month, but the former England international, who will be 36 this summer, has agreed to stay for another 12 months.

In March, Carrick said he would only consider extending his 11-year stay at the club if he felt he could still contribute.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," said the midfielder, who this week added the Europa League to his personal tally of five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League already won with the club,

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season.

"I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day."

Carrick has made 38 appearances this season, with 18 Premier League starts, and manager Jose Mourinho hopes he can continue to pass on his experience to the younger members of the squad.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season," said the Portuguese.

"He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team.

"I am delighted he has extended his contract."

Source: PA

