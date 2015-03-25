 
Michael Appleton waits for news on Leicester future

25 October 2017 11:54

Michael Appleton is set to find out how much longer he will remain as caretaker boss as Leicester move closer to appointing a new manager.

Appleton, in charge since Craig Shakespeare was sacked last week, is due to speak with director of football Jon Rudkin on Wednesday about his situation.

The 41-year-old has overseen wins against Swansea and Leeds in his two matches in charge while the club's Thai owners have held talks with prospective candidates - most notably former Southampton boss Claude Puel.

Press Association Sport understands Puel has spoken at least once with Leicester's hierarchy, who ideally would like a new manager in place for the Premier League game against Everton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Appleton left his position as manager of League One club Oxford in June to join Shakespeare's staff on a three-year contract and hopes to keep his job when the new manager is appointed.

"Things can move very, very quickly and I will wait to hear from the owners about what is going to happen," said Appleton after Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with a 3-1 home win against Leeds.

"The powers that be will keep me informed of anything, whether that is over the next few days, weeks or whatever.

" The reality is, and I keep saying it, I came in to do a job as assistant and hopefully I get the opportunity to do that.

"It's difficult to say I haven't enjoyed it (being a manager again) when you've had two wins but that wasn't the role that I came here to Leicester to do.

"It's a role I'm comfortable with but I came here as assistant manager and I'd be absolutely delighted if Craig was still sat here and we'd beaten Swansea and got through to the last eight (of the cup)."

Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, his first for the club, Islam Slimani and substitute Riyad Mahrez saw Leicester come from behind to beat Leeds, who went in front through Pablo Hernandez's strike.

The Whites are now able to fully concentrate on their main aim this season - winning promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen said: " Obviously it (promotion) was our goal from the beginning. I want to compete in all competitions but now we're out of one of them, it gives even more focus on the special one that is the Championship."

Source: PA

