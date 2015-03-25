 
Mesut Ozilâ€™s agent reveals positive contract talks with Arsenal

11 October 2017 04:21

Talks over extending Mesut Ozil’s contract at Arsenal are “going in a positive way”, according to the agent of the German midfielder.

Ozil could be back in contention for the Gunners’ trip to Watford on Saturday after recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of international duty as Germany secured their place at the 2018 World Cup.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in a then club-record £42.5million deal in September 2013, but as yet has not penned a new contract.

There had been suggestions, though, the German playmaker could be sold in January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Inter Milan, Besiktas and Manchester United, now managed by his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, have all been touted as possible destinations for a player said to be seeking a salary in the region of £300,000-per-week.

Ozil’s representative Dr Erkut Sogut, however, suggested in quotes to Turkish media outlet Fanatik that the German could well be staying put.

Sogut said: “Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League.

“Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way.”

Arsenal will resume Premier League action this weekend on the back of an unbeaten run through seven outings in all competitions, with four successive victories.

However, the Gunners must do without German defender Shkodran Mustafi, who suffered a suspected thigh muscle tear while on international duty.

Forward Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, faced a long trek back to London following Chile’s final World Cup qualifier against Brazil, which saw them lose 3-0 in Sao Paulo and so miss out on a place in Russia next summer.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

