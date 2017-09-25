 
  1. Football
  2. Northern Ireland

McAuley returns for Northern Ireland’s final two qualifiers

25 September 2017 12:53

West Brom’s Gareth McAuley is back in Northern Ireland’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Germany and Norway next month, while midfielders Jordan Jones and George Saville have received maiden call-ups.

McAuley, 37, missed the World Cup qualifying victories over San Marino and the Czech Republic with a thigh problem which resurfaced in the first half of the game against Azerbaijan in June.

He returned for the Baggies in last week’s Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City and will now come back to a Northern Irish defensive unit which has kept seven clean sheets in eight qualifiers – more than any other European nation.

There is still no place for Watford’s Craig Cathcart, Sunderland’s Paddy McNair and Nottingham Forest’s Jamie Ward due to injury, while boss Michael O’Neill has left out Wigan striker Will Grigg once again.

O’Neill was in attendance when Grigg scored his first goal since January against Bristol Rovers earlier this month, but he has stuck with the quartet of Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and Shay McCartan.

There are two new faces in Kilmarnock’s Jones and Millwall’s Saville, both of whom were born in England.

George Saville
George Saville has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time (Anthony Devlin/Empics)

Jones previously represented Northern Ireland at youth level but withdrew himself from consideration as a teenager because he thought he could make it with the country of his birth.

He has since made a U-turn on that decision and was part of a Northern Ireland training squad earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Saville, who came through Chelsea’s academy, qualifies to represent O’Neill’s team through his grandmother.

Northern Ireland host world champions Germany on October 5 before concluding their group campaign against Norway in Oslo three days later.

O’Neill’s men have guaranteed at least second place in Group C and look primed to claim one of the eight play-off berths on offer, with a two-legged tie in November standing between those countries and a place in Russia next summer.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.