Mbappe revels in joining star-studded PSG line-up after starring in Metz win

09 September 2017 12:24

Kylian Mbappe marked his Paris St Germain debut with a memorable strike and revealed his joy at joining a European heavyweight.

Mbappe, who arrived from Monaco during the transfer window and will cost his new employers Â£166million next summer, joined the world's most expensive player Neymar (Â£198m) and Edinson Cavani in attack for the first time during Friday's 5-1 win at Metz.

The 18-year-old France striker marked the occasion with a brilliantly taken goal, blasting home first time after his own scooped pass was cleared, with Neymar adding a brilliant curled effort and Cavani scoring twice.

Reflecting on the sharp understanding between his new colleagues, which improved considerably after Benoit Assou-Ekotto was harshly dismissed for a foul on the teenager, he told Canal Plus: "I always wanted to play with great players, I had the opportunity to play with what is best in France and perhaps in Europe.

"I will try to learn from their movements, their professionalism. All I wanted to do is be at the ground. I was very happy, I had a lot of fun, the rest I will manage to adapt to."

Of his first strike in PSG colours he added: " It was a nice goal, I wanted to pass Ney, the defender intercepts, I react faster than my opponent and I power it in."

Metz gave a good account of themselves in a mismatched top-versus-bottom clash, going in level at half-time thanks to Emmanuel Riviere, who then missed a golden chance to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

The tenor of the evening changed emphatically, and for good, when Assou-Ekotto saw red and, with replays suggesting he won the ball, Mbappe gave a measured account of the incident.

"A red card? I do not know but it was dangerous. But when you are in action, it's hard to judge," he said.

"I do not see him coming, he tackles me and it can be more dangerous. I don't blame him."

Source: PA

