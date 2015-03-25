 
  1. Football
  2. Southampton

Maya Yoshida signs new three-year deal at Southampton

24 August 2017 03:53

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract.

The Japan international, who has made 138 appearances for Saints since joining from Dutch club VVV-Venlo in 2012, has agreed terms on a deal which runs until the summer of 2020.

Saints' football vice chairman Les Reed told southamptonfc.com: "We are extremely pleased to have reached a new agreement with Maya, who is a vital part of our squad, not only on the pitch, but off it.

"Maya is a player who has taken great strides in his game during his time with us and his influence was felt particularly last season as he formed outstanding partnerships with both Virgil van Dijk and Jack Stephens, helping the team reach the EFL Cup final.

"Maya is an excellent example for any young professional to follow and it was important to ensure that we extended our commitment with him.

"We are excited about the depth we now possess at the centre-back position for the years ahead, with Maya's new deal strengthening our excellent group even further for the coming seasons."

Yoshida has played every minute of Southampton's three games this season, including the Premier League clashes with Swansea and West Ham.

His new deal is the second bit of positive defensive news for the south-coast club this week following the arrival of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio.

Yoshida, 28, said: "There was no reason to leave the club. I have been here for five years. In that time I have had difficult moments, good moments - everything.

"I feel like it's my home and I'm very happy to continue my journey with Southampton. It's a new chapter for my career."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.