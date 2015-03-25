Mauricio Pochettino wants Dele Alli back at Spurs if midfielder gets England ban

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to recall Dele Alli from the England squad if the midfielder is banned by FIFA.

A disciplinary committee of the governing body was expected to decide on Thursday whether Alli will be suspended, after he raised his middle finger during a qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month.

The 21-year-old could face a fine or, at worst, a lengthy ban for the incident, which could even mean he misses the start of next summer’s World Cup.

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) September 4, 2017

Alli claimed he directed the gesture as a joke at team-mate Kyle Walker.

England host Slovenia at Wembley next week before concluding their qualification campaign away in Lithuania and Alli has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the two matches.

Here it is – the #ThreeLions squad for our last two @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. ????



Find out more about who's in: https://t.co/huntW8ptZv pic.twitter.com/ZKouegPKUX — England (@England) September 28, 2017

Pochettino, however, says he would prefer to have him back at Tottenham’s training base if FIFA do opt to punish him.

“I wish that nothing happens and he can play but I am not the person that will decide what will happen with him,” Pochettino said.

“I will decide what happens if he is banned. What will happen is impossible to know. I think if he is banned I would prefer him to stay with us working than to be with the national team.

Gareth Southgate on Alli's????"Dele fully understands his responsibilities. He knows it's something he won't do again" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 28, 2017

“Then that is a decision between the FA and us. I have not talked to Gareth Southgate yet. (If he is banned) we will speak.”

Alli sat out Tottenham’s Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday due to a separate three-game ban in Europe but will return for Saturday’s match at Huddersfield.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Cyprus to continue his rich vein of form but Pochettino moved to play down comparisons with LaLiga pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“It is a good opportunity to clarify Cristiano and Messi are a different level,” Pochettino said. “They are the best and they are showing in the last maybe five, 10 years they are the best.

“We cannot put such pressure on Harry because he is still so young. Messi and Cristiano are completely different in style, Harry is a striker, a killer.”

Christian Eriksen also missed the win over Apoel through illness but trained on Thursday and is expected to play this weekend.

TEAM NEWS: @ChrisEriksen8 has returned to training following his illness and is available for selection again. #COYS pic.twitter.com/owLbDCaaV1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 28, 2017

Erik Lamela (hip), Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose (both knee) are all out, however, along with Mousa Dembele, who is still struggling with an ankle injury sustained against Barnsley.

“For Saturday it is impossible for him to play,” Pochettino said. “We hope that it will not be a big problem but I think he needs time to recover. I don’t know how long.

“We need more information, to speak to the doctor and to see what will happen in the next few weeks.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

