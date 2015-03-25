Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs can overcome Wembley woe following Dortmund win

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham's 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund will give his side the belief they can succeed at Wembley.

Spurs have struggled at their temporary home, with Wednesday evening's success just their third win in their last 13 games at the national stadium.

A double from Harry Kane - after Son Heung-min's opener was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko - proved decisive in the Group H opener.

Tottenham's evening was slightly soured by the late dismissal of Jan Vertonghen for a swinging arm into the face of Dortmund substitute Mario Gotze, but Pochettino was pleased overall.

"Maybe people will stop talking about hoodoos and the like that as they have been for the past year," Pochettino said.

"It's fantastic, not only because of three points. It's Wembley. It's the perception that will be changed for our future.

"It's so important for our fans and of course for us. That win here is so important.

"That's why, for me, more than to talk about the good performance, it's the perception that we can do it in the future."

England striker Kane produced a match-winning performance for Spurs, playing in Son for the first before beating Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki either side of half-time.

Pochettino was delighted with the contribution of his star striker.

"To score goals in the Champions League means he will get the credit he deserves," the Argentinian boss added.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world."

Pochettino said he would need to watch back the incident which led to Vertonghen's dismissal but conceded it was a disappointing end to a positive evening.

"I think we need to see (it) because I think it was not the intention of Jan. He told us," Pochettino said.

"But his performance was very good and it's a shame he received that second yellow card."

Dortmund manager Peter Bosz reported Gotze as having sustained an injury to his teeth, handing the already-depleted German side yet another fitness concern.

"He's got problems with his teeth and he's got to go to the doctor," Bosz said. "It doesn't look that good with his teeth so obviously that hurts us as well."

While Tottenham face Cypriot underdogs APOEL later this month, Dortmund are now under pressure to take something from their upcoming home clash against Real Madrid.

Madrid cruised past APOEL 3-0 on Wednesday night and Bosz admits his side have been left playing catch-up.

"It's the first game and it's very important to get a win in the first game," Bosz said.

"But it's not the end of the matter. The group is still open. This is just one game tonight and we have to meet Tottenham again in Dortmund."

Source: PA

