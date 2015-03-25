 
Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Pep Guardiolaâ€™s â€˜Harry Kane teamâ€™ comments

13 October 2017 01:17

Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at Pep Guardiola’s assessment of Tottenham as ‘the Harry Kane team’ by pointing out he never called his Barcelona side ‘the Lionel Messi team’.

Pochettino also branded Guardiola’s comments, made before the international break, as “very disrespectful” and “sad” but insisted his Spurs players only laughed when they heard the Manchester City manager’s remark.

Kane has scored 11 goals in his last six appearances for Tottenham, and Guardiola, speaking a fortnight ago after City had just beaten Chelsea, said: “We saw again the Harry Kane team scores every day two or three goals.”

On Friday, Pochettino said: “That didn’t affect me but the reality is it was very disrespectful for many people.

“It’s difficult to understand because he was part of the big success at Barcelona with Messi at his best, and I never said it was ‘the Messi team’. I always said it was Barcelona or Pep Guardiola.

“I think everyone deserves to be recognised as part of the success of the team. But I think many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club, and for many players that are here I think it’s a strange situation.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

