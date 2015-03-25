Mauricio Pochettino cannot wait for start to new season with Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino cannot wait for the new campaign to kick off as Tottenham plan for their start to life at Wembley.

Spurs were runners-up to Chelsea in May, but signed off from last season with victory over Manchester United in the final home game before their White Hart Lane stadium was redeveloped, which was followed by putting six past Leicester and thumping Hull 7-1.

Hopes are high Pochettino's squad, lead by new England skipper Harry Kane, can go one better next time around.

Spurs open the 2017/2018 season at newly-promoted Newcastle, the Sky Bet Championship winners, before a first Wembley date when champions Chelsea head to the national stadium.

Pochettino sees no reason why Tottenham should not expect to hit the ground running and start just as well as they finished the previous campaign.

"We are starting to prepare the season and we cannot wait to start again," Pochettino said on the club's official website.

"This is a moment for our players to enjoy their holidays and try to recharge the batteries, but for us, we are thinking about starting the season in the best condition.

"I am always positive about the fixtures. It is true, the Premier League is tough and we start in Newcastle, and then our first game at Wembley is against Chelsea. I am sure the fans will be excited for that as well."

Tottenham have yet to move in the summer transfer market, but have been linked with Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.

One current Spurs player, though, who may struggle to be ready to return for pre-season training is Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international, who scored 21 goals last season, suffered a suspected broken arm during the 3-2 World Cup qualification defeat to Qatar.

South Korea officials are said to believe surgery is inevitable, meaning the 24-year-old would be unlikely to be involved when the Spurs squad join up for the Premier League club's 10-day tour of America at the end of next month.

Source: PA

