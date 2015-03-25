 
  1. Football
  2. Southampton

Mauricio Pellegrino eyeing Southampton bounce back at Huddersfield

25 August 2017 06:23

Mauricio Pellegrino has called for Southampton to bounce back from their midweek cup elimination and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Saints go to second-placed Huddersfield on Saturday having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at home to Sky Bet Championship Wolves on Wednesday.

The trip to West Yorkshire - which follows a draw against Swansea and a victory over West Ham at St Mary's - will be manager Pellegrino's first away game in charge of the club.

He is optimistic of an improved performance from his players.

"I've got the confidence that we will change," said Pellegrino. "We have to react.

"Sometimes in this level when you are not focused for five or 10 minutes you are gone, and we have to learn from Wednesday and keep going.

"Obviously, we want to bounce back.

"We know we have to improve on Wednesday night and use as a reference our first two games in the Premier League.

"We have to prepare well but we are professional and prepared to compete."

Saints will once again be without want-away Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, but there could be a debut for his compatriot and fellow centre-back Wesley Hoedt following his arrival from Lazio.

Pellegrino believes David Wagner's Terriers will provide a stern test at the John Smith's Stadium as they attempt to record a third-successive top-flight victory.

"We know that we will have in front of us a difficult game," the Argentinian added.

"Huddersfield won the last two games and we know it will be really difficult on this pitch.

"They are an intelligent team with the ball and without the ball."

Source: PA

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.