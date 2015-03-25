Mauricio Pellegrino eyeing Southampton bounce back at Huddersfield

Mauricio Pellegrino has called for Southampton to bounce back from their midweek cup elimination and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Saints go to second-placed Huddersfield on Saturday having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at home to Sky Bet Championship Wolves on Wednesday.

The trip to West Yorkshire - which follows a draw against Swansea and a victory over West Ham at St Mary's - will be manager Pellegrino's first away game in charge of the club.

He is optimistic of an improved performance from his players.

"I've got the confidence that we will change," said Pellegrino. "We have to react.

"Sometimes in this level when you are not focused for five or 10 minutes you are gone, and we have to learn from Wednesday and keep going.

"Obviously, we want to bounce back.

"We know we have to improve on Wednesday night and use as a reference our first two games in the Premier League.

"We have to prepare well but we are professional and prepared to compete."

Saints will once again be without want-away Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, but there could be a debut for his compatriot and fellow centre-back Wesley Hoedt following his arrival from Lazio.

Pellegrino believes David Wagner's Terriers will provide a stern test at the John Smith's Stadium as they attempt to record a third-successive top-flight victory.

"We know that we will have in front of us a difficult game," the Argentinian added.

"Huddersfield won the last two games and we know it will be really difficult on this pitch.

"They are an intelligent team with the ball and without the ball."

Source: PA

