 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Mata wants to emulate Giggs by playing into his forties at Manchester United

23 November 2017 02:24

Juan Mata would like to extend his Old Trafford stay and go on to play into his forties like Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

There was talk the 29-year-old could be on the move when the Red Devils appointed the manager who let him leave Chelsea in January 2014.

However, Mata has become an influential figure under Jose Mourinho and now the conversation has turned to the prospect of extending his contract beyond the summer.

United already hold the option to add a further year and the Spain international is open to discussing a longer stay, even raising the prospect of playing into his forties like Giggs.

Asked if he can see himself finishing his career at United, Mata told ESPN FC: "Why not? I'm 29 and hopefully I can play football for some more years.

"It would be great to play until I'm 40 like Ryan Giggs. But that's still a bit far, still 11 years.

"I'm happy here. The club is massive, the support we have is massive. I've been settled down in the city since year one. Now it's my fourth year in Manchester.

"You never know what can happen in football and in life. But my feeling now is that I'm happy here and I wouldn't have any problem continuing here for more time."

Mata is similarly open about his post-playing career.

The attacking midfielder's stance on management is softening, while this year he launched the Common Goal project that sees those in football pledge at least one per cent of their wages to charity.

"I would like to be associated with football somehow," Mata added.

"I like the Common Goal initiative, the vision of football as a tool for social change and the power football has to improve the world.

"It might be in that direction and I think I would really enjoy it. I don't know yet. I have time to think about it."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as