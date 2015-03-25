 
Marko Arnautovic leaves Stoke to join West Ham for club record fee

22 July 2017 06:23

West Ham have signed Marko Arnautovic for a club record fee from Premier League rivals Stoke.

The 28-year-old Austria international has agreed a five-year deal with the Hammers, for a fee thought to be slightly more than the Â£20.5million they paid Swansea for Andre Ayew last year.

The forward, who joins Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta in signing for Slaven Bilic's side this summer, told www.whufc.com: "It feels special to me to be a West Ham player. Everyone knows that West Ham is a big club, with big history and I'm happy to be a part of it now. I can't wait to get started."

Source: PA

