Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request, Press Association Sport understands.

The 28-year-old has asked to leave the bet365 Stadium with West Ham interested in signing him.

Arnautovic, who only signed a new four-year deal at Stoke last summer, is currently with the squad in Switzerland for their pre-season training camp.

Source: PA

