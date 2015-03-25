 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Mark Hughes is staying at Stoke but Glenn Whelan could leave - Peter Coates

12 June 2017 03:09

Stoke manager Mark Hughes' position is not under threat despite another disappointing end to the season, but veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan's nine-year stay may be coming to an end.

Hughes' side won just two of their last 11 matches - mirroring an end-of-season slump in 2016 when they registered just one victory in their final 10 games - against a backdrop of growing fans' frustration.

However, chairman Peter Coates insists the Welshman's job is not in jeopardy, despite the club finishing outside the top half for the first time in four seasons.

"We felt he has done well for us since he's been here and we don't expect that to change," Coates told Sky Sports.

"We'd have done something about it otherwise. What he has achieved so far has given us confidence he can continue to do well for us."

Doubts remain over the future of Whelan, with Sky Bet Championship side Aston Villa interested in the 33-year-old.

The Republic of Ireland international has a year remaining on his contract, but with the arrival of West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher, who will officially join on July 1, his chances next season could be limited.

"If someone comes in for Glenn and Glenn wants to go we wouldn't want to stand in his way," added Coates.

"I don't predict things like that in football but it's a possibility."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.