 
  1. Football
  2. Wales

Mark Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales job

19 November 2017 12:24

Mark Hughes has backed Ryan Giggs to succeed Chris Coleman as the next manager of Wales.

Coleman quit the role on Friday to take over at Sky Bet Championship strugglers Sunderland, and Giggs has been installed as favourite for the post.

Stoke boss Hughes was given the chance to lead his country in 1999 and kept the job for five years before he left to take over at Blackburn.

And the 54-year-old believes there are parallels between his own lack of managerial experience at the time of his appointment, and that of Giggs.

Hughes told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek: "I think he (Giggs) would be a candidate and a good choice - I'd recommend him.

"I know from my experience of getting the Welsh job early in my career, they weren't ideal circumstances if I'm honest.

"But as a very young manager finding my way, all that was a learning experience for myself and I found it invaluable."

Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, took charge of Manchester United for four games in 2014 and served as assistant to Louis van Gaal.

Giggs is one of the favourites to replace Coleman along with Tony Pulis, who is looking increasingly vulnerable in his role at West Brom.

Source: PA

