Mario Pasalic pens new Chelsea deal and joins Spartak Moscow on loan

Mario Pasalic has become the latest player to sign a new contract at Chelsea before heading out on a season-long loan.

Pasalic will spend the 2017-18 season on loan at Spartak Moscow, Chelsea announced on Wednesday, after signing a four-year contract with the Blues.

The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder joined Chelsea in 2014, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Pasalic was on Chelsea's tour of Asia last month, playing in the friendly games with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Source: PA

