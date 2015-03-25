 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Mario Pasalic pens new Chelsea deal and joins Spartak Moscow on loan

02 August 2017 04:53

Mario Pasalic has become the latest player to sign a new contract at Chelsea before heading out on a season-long loan.

Pasalic will spend the 2017-18 season on loan at Spartak Moscow, Chelsea announced on Wednesday, after signing a four-year contract with the Blues.

The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder joined Chelsea in 2014, but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Pasalic was on Chelsea's tour of Asia last month, playing in the friendly games with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Source: PA

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's