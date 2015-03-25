 
Marcus Rashford stuns Benfica record-breaker as Manchester United win in Lisbon

18 October 2017 09:00

Manchester United continued their charge towards the Champions League knock-out phase as Benfica’s Mile Svilar, the competition’s youngest-ever goalkeeper, was embarrassed by a Marcus Rashford free-kick.

Jose Mourinho arrived at his former club looking to make it three victories from as many Group A matches, with a chance to bring back the feelgood factor lacking from Saturday’s scoreless draw at Liverpool.

Although unable to produce a swashbuckling display, United triumphed in Lisbon as star man Rashford caught out fellow teenager Svilar with a free-kick that secured a 1-0 win.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

