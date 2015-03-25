 
Marcus Rashford prepares for Liverpool clash in heavyweight proportions

10 October 2017 01:21

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford warmed up for Saturday’s heavyweight clash at Liverpool by getting tips from boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

Rashford started in the last two World Cup qualifiers for England as Gareth Southgate’s men reached next summer’s finals in Russia with 1-0 victories over Slovenia and Lithuania respectively.

Despite playing 72 minutes in Vilinus on Sunday evening, the 20-year-old wasted no time to get back into training, albeit in the gym with the IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight champion on Tuesday morning.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Anfield in Saturday’s early kick-off in search for three points that will see them top the Premier League table before current leaders Manchester City host Stoke later that day.

Joshua, who won Olympic gold at London 2012, is preparing for the defence of his world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev, which takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 28 October.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

