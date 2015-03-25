 
  1. Football
  2. Watford

Marco Silva set to name strong Watford side against Bristol City

21 August 2017 12:54

Watford boss Marco Silva will not take Bristol City lightly in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Hornets have made an encouraging start to the season, following up the 3-3 draw against Liverpool with Saturday's 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Silva admits he will check on the fitness of some of his key players ahead of the midweek Vicarage Road visit of the Championship Robins.

But the Portuguese is keen to maintain the momentum his side have built up so far and will name as strong a side as he feels able to.

"We'll see, now is the moment to start the recovery with our players, and to take my decisions," he said.

"First of all, I will respect Bristol because that is my way, to respect everybody.

"If the players who played on Saturday don't seem in good condition then I will make the changes we need. But, I will see.

"We respect all the competitions and we play all the matches in every competition to win. This is our way.

"The next is for the cup and we play to win the match."

Club captain Troy Deeney looks set for his first appearance of the season.

The striker missed the Liverpool game as he recovered from a pre-season groin operation and was an unused sub at the weekend.

Etienne Capoue and summer signing Will Hughes are also pushing for their first starts of the campaign.

Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat, Roberto Pereyra, Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate are out injured.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash