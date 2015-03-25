Marco Silva: Hull must learn from this season and not make same mistakes

Marco Silva has urged Hull to learn from the failings of this season and bounce back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

The relegated Tigers, whose immediate return to the Championship was confirmed by last weekend's defeat at Crystal Palace, conclude the campaign at home to second-placed Tottenham on Sunday.

Manager Silva gave City hope of survival with some impressive results after replacing Mike Phelan in January, but he was ultimately unable to prevent the club slipping out of the top flight for the second time in three seasons.

"It's important to understand why the things happen and to learn for the next time, don't make the same mistakes," he said.

"The club need to do everything that is possible to come again as fast as possible to the Premier League.

"It's clear to me the fantastic supporters deserve (that), the players and the team deserve as well.

"I think that the club needs to think fast for the answer to get the club in the Premier League."

Silva, whose own future remains uncertain as he comes to the end of a short-term contract, admitted to enjoying his first four and a half months working in England.

He has picked up 21 points from his 17 league games in charge of the Tigers and singled out his opening Premier League match - a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on January 14 - as his main highlight.

Relegation, however, has tempered his relative success.

"Of course the disappointment and frustration is still felt because we didn't achieve our goal of staying up," he said.

"It's a time to analyse and I think we have improved collectively and we have improved individuals as well.

"But we didn't achieve our big goal and that is frustrating and disappointing."

Hull welcome a a free-scoring Spurs side to the KCOM Stadium this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have hit 33 goals on their way to 11 victories from their last 12 league games to secure their highest-ever Premier League finish.

Former Olympiacos head coach Silva knows his team face a tough task but has challenged his players to end the campaign on a high.

"I think it's been a hard week for us but we try to finish the season well," the Portuguese added. "This is our focus.

"We want our players to play with good motivation.

"It's the moment we try to give one good result for our fans in the last game.

"Of course we will play against one team playing in a very, very, very good moment.

"A very good season they did, very good football they show for everybody and of course it's one team with very good players."

Source: PA

