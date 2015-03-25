 
Marco Silva appointed Watford boss

27 May 2017 04:54

Watford have named former Hull boss Marco Silva as their new head coach.

Silva left Hull following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season, and replaces Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road.

Although the Portuguese was unable to save Hull from the drop, Silva impressed during his five months in charge of the Tigers and had been linked with vacancies at Porto and Crystal Palace.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said on the club's website: "Marco was one of the most sought-after head coaches in the Premier League.

"His pedigree and promise speaks for itself, with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe as well as his work at Hull City last season.

"We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a head coach of his profile and potential.

"It's an exciting time to be a Watford fan and I'm sure all supporters will join me in offering Marco and his family the warmest of welcomes to Vicarage Road."

The 39-year-old Silva won the Greek title with Olympiacos in 2016 and the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2015. He had also coached with Estoril before moving to Hull in January of this year.

Silva becomes the ninth man to take charge of Watford in just five years, with the Pozzo family having been quick to pull the trigger since their takeover in 2012.

Mazzarri signed a three-year deal when he took over last May but was dispensed with despite ensuring the club's safety in the Premier League with a 17th-placed finish.

His departure was perhaps not a surprise given that he replaced the popular Quique Sanchez Flores, similarly dispensed with despite guiding the club to 13th and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Silva has signed a two-year deal but will know he must satisfy demanding owners if he is to see it out.

Source: PA

