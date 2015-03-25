 
Marco Asensio takes centre stage as Real Madrid brush aside Eibar

22 October 2017 09:44

Marco Asensio had a hand in two goals as Real Madrid recorded their fourth successive LaLiga win with a routine 3-0 success over Eibar.

Spain midfielder Asensio saw his inswinging cross diverted into the net by Eibar defender Paulo Oliveira with 18 minutes played at the Bernabeu before sweeping in the second 10 minutes later.

Champions Real, who had dropped seven points in their opening four home games, never looked in danger of slipping up in this one and substitute Marcelo added a third late on to leave them third in the table, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Asensio

Asensio was at the heart of everything Real did well in the first half. He hurt Eibar with a dangerous ball for the opening goal and a clinical strike for the second, albeit one visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic will feel he should have saved. The 21-year-old also carved out a glorious early opportunity for Isco before being given a well-earned rest when he was replaced by Benzema with around 25 minutes remaining.

Moment of the match

Marcelo’s goal completed the scoring and also finished a flowing Real move. The Brazil left-back, operating in a midfield role, exchanged passes with fellow substitute Karim Benzema before turning expertly in the penalty area and producing a precise finish into the bottom right corner.

Moan of the match

Cristiano Ronaldo sets such high standards that it is a big disappointment when he does not deliver. The free-scoring Portugal forward looked a little out of sorts at the Bernabeu and, when his big opportunity to add to his remarkable goal-scoring statistics arrived, he could only fire straight at the legs of Eibar keeper Dmitrovic.

Player ratings

Real Madrid: Kiko Casilla 6 (out of 10), Nacho 6, Sergio Ramos 6, Raphael Varane 7, Theo Hernandez 6, Casemiro 6, Luka Modric 7, Dani Ceballos 6, Marco Asensio 8, Isco 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 6. Substitutes: Benzema (for Asensio, 64) 7, Lucas Vazquez (for Isco, 71) 6, Marcelo (for Dani Ceballos, 71) 7.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic 6, David Lomban 7, Jose Angel 6, Anaitz Arbilla 6, Paulo Oliveira 5, Ander Capa 6, Gonzalo Escalante 6, Cristian Rivera 6, Joan Jordan 6, Takashi Inui 6, Charles 5. Subs: Kike (for Charles, 63) 5, Ruben Pena (for Capa, 73) 6, Sergi Enrich (for Escalante, 79) 5.

Who’s up next?

Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, October 26)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (Copa del Rey, October 25)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

