Marcel Keizer appointed new coach of Ajax

Ajax have appointed Marcel Keizer as their new head coach on a two-year deal, with the option of another season.

The 48-year-old will step up from his role in charge of the reserve team, Jong Ajax, to replace Peter Bosz, who joined Borussia Dortmund last week.

Keizer will officially begin his new job on July 1, having lead Jong Ajax to second place in Holland's second tier last season.

And the club's chief executive Edwin van der Sar believes the new coach is a worthy follow-up to Bosz, who led Ajax to the final of the Europa League while they also finished runners-up to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

"From the moment we started looking for another coach, Keizer was the most suitable candidate," Van der Sar told www.ajax.nl.

"It's appropriate for Ajax to look internally for a replacement, in the past many coaches have been appointed from within their own club.

"He knows the players, the set-up and is behind the philosophy of the club. In addition, he has shown great promise last season with some excellent play."

Keizer added: "This is a great opportunity which I will seize with both hands. I'm currently on holiday but will be proud to put my signature to the new contract soon.

"I can't wait to get back on the field - the goal is to build on what we did last season and make this an amazing year in which we go for trophies."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.