 
  1. Football
  2. Mansfield Town

Mansfield V Yeovil at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

15 December 2017 12:32
Hemmings touch and go for Mansfield

Mansfield striker Kane Hemmings will have a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's home clash with Yeovil.

Hemmings missed last weekend's loss to Crawley with a calf problem suffered in training on Friday, but boss Steve Evans is optimistic he will be available this weekend.

Evans could otherwise make changes to his side, having been unimpressed with their display in losing 2-0 to his old club Crawley.

Midfielder Joel Byron is expected to remain sidelined for another two weeks with a groin strain.

Connor Smith will be assessed for Yeovil after sustaining a head injury in the midweek FA Cup win over Port Vale.

The midfielder went off midway through the first half of the second-round replay and is touch and go to be fit for the trip to Field Mill.

Oscar Gobern (hamstring), Rhys Browne (ankle) and Dan Alfei (knee) will definitely be sidelined.

Glovers manager Darren Way may decide to freshen up his starting line-up after his side were taken to extra-time by nine-man Vale before triumphing 3-2.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.