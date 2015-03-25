Mansfield V Yeovil at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Hemmings touch and go for MansfieldMansfield striker Kane Hemmings will have a late fitness test ahead of Saturday's home clash with Yeovil.Hemmings missed last weekend's loss to Crawley with a calf problem suffered in training on Friday, but boss Steve Evans is optimistic he will be available this weekend.Evans could otherwise make changes to his side, having been unimpressed with their display in losing 2-0 to his old club Crawley.Midfielder Joel Byron is expected to remain sidelined for another two weeks with a groin strain.Connor Smith will be assessed for Yeovil after sustaining a head injury in the midweek FA Cup win over Port Vale.The midfielder went off midway through the first half of the second-round replay and is touch and go to be fit for the trip to Field Mill.Oscar Gobern (hamstring), Rhys Browne (ankle) and Dan Alfei (knee) will definitely be sidelined.Glovers manager Darren Way may decide to freshen up his starting line-up after his side were taken to extra-time by nine-man Vale before triumphing 3-2.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.