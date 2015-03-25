Mansfield V Wycombe at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Mansfield squad strong for Wycombe clashMansfield manager Steve Evans expects to have a fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe.Evans has been under the weather with a virus but looks to have kept it away from his players.The Stags boss is contemplating making changes to his team despite Saturday's 4-1 home win over Grimsby, with the likes of Paul Anderson, Will Atkinson and Danny Rose pushing for returns to the team.Mal Benning was left out of the squad at the weekend following a dip in form and the defender will hope to be involved again against the Chairboys.Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the trip.He missed Saturday's goalless draw at Newport with an injury suffered against Forest Green in the Chairboys' previous match.Josh Umerah replaced him in the starting line-up to make his EFL debut for the club and could have snatched victory for Gareth Ainsworth's men. He is likely to continue should Akinfenwa miss out.Ainsworth has revealed that Scott Kashket, Sam Saunders and Nathan Tyson will be back in contention very soon after injuries.

Source: PAR

