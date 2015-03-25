 
Mansfield V Swindon at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 05:54
Hayden White back in contention for Mansfield

Hayden White is expected to return to contention for Mansfield when the Stags host Swindon on Saturday.

The right-back has missed the last three matches with a back problem but he is now fully fit and could even go straight back into the starting line-up.

Alfie Potter is back in full training tomorrow but Saturday's game might come too soon for him to be involved, with Tuesday's trip to Barnet a more likely target for the winger's comeback.

Meanwhile, it will be another 10 days or so before midfielder Joel Byrom (foot) and captain Zander Diamond (groin) are fit enough to be considered for selection.

Swindon manager Dave Flitcroft hopes Harry Smith can return to the Robins and continue his loan spell at the County Ground.

Flitcroft revealed Smith has returned to parent club Millwall but is confident of Smith's return in the near future.

Defender Chris Hussey will see a specialist after missing the last three games with a groin injury.

Midfielder Timi Elsnik could return to action after sitting out the home win against Cambridge and the defeat at Cheltenham.

Source: PAR

