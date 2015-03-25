Mansfield V Notts County at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Hayden White eyeing Mansfield return against Notts CoutnyHayden White could return to the Mansfield squad for their derby clash with League Two leaders Notts County at the One Call Stadium.The right-back missed the midweek defeat at Cheltenham with a groin problem but he is expected to be back in contention if he comes through a full training session on Friday.However, captain Zander Diamond (groin) and midfielder Joel Byrom (foot) will not recover in time to be involved.Stags boss Steve Evans has the likes of Calum Butcher, Alfie Potter, Alex MacDonald and Kane Hemmings to call on should he feel the need to make changes.Notts County manager Kevin Nolan also has a squad blessed with strength and depth and he might make changes despite the impressive 3-0 win at second-placed Exeter last time out.On-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant has strong claims for a recall after two goals from the bench in Devon on Tuesday night.Matt Tootle and Jonathan Forte are also options for Nolan while left-back Dan Jones, formerly of Chesterfield, could be fit again after a hamstring injury.However, Shola Ameobi's hamstring problem may not heal in time for him to play any part.

Source: PAR

