 
  1. Football
  2. Mansfield Town

Mansfield V Notts County at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

28 September 2017 07:43
Hayden White eyeing Mansfield return against Notts Coutny

Hayden White could return to the Mansfield squad for their derby clash with League Two leaders Notts County at the One Call Stadium.

The right-back missed the midweek defeat at Cheltenham with a groin problem but he is expected to be back in contention if he comes through a full training session on Friday.

However, captain Zander Diamond (groin) and midfielder Joel Byrom (foot) will not recover in time to be involved.

Stags boss Steve Evans has the likes of Calum Butcher, Alfie Potter, Alex MacDonald and Kane Hemmings to call on should he feel the need to make changes.

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan also has a squad blessed with strength and depth and he might make changes despite the impressive 3-0 win at second-placed Exeter last time out.

On-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant has strong claims for a recall after two goals from the bench in Devon on Tuesday night.

Matt Tootle and Jonathan Forte are also options for Nolan while left-back Dan Jones, formerly of Chesterfield, could be fit again after a hamstring injury.

However, Shola Ameobi's hamstring problem may not heal in time for him to play any part.

Source: PAR

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.