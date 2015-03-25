Mansfield V Luton at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Defender Zander Diamond set for late fitness check before Luton visitMansfield manager Steve Evans will check on Zander Diamond before finalising his plans for the visit of Luton.Diamond suffered a knock in a practice match this week and will be assessed but the defender is expected to be available.New striker Kane Hemmings will go straight into the Stags' squad following his arrival on loan from Oxford and winger Alex MacDonald will be in contention for the first time this season following a minor knee operation.Alfie Potter is not fit yet but the midfielder is back in training and could feature against Lincoln in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.Luton captain Scott Cuthbert will come back into contention for the trip to Field Mill.The defender has missed the Hatters' last two games after limping off with a minor injury at Barnet a fortnight ago.Manager Nathan Jones will, however, have to do without Lawson D'Ath after the midfielder suffered an ankle problem.Striker Danny Hylton will be available to lead the line once again after showing no adverse effects following his comeback from a leg injury in last week's win over Colchester.

Source: PAR

