Mansfield V Grimsby at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Zander Diamond could return for MansfieldCaptain Zander Diamond is nearing a return to the Mansfield squad as the Stags prepare to host Grimsby.The central defender has missed the last three matches with a groin injury but played the full 90 minutes for the reserve team in midweek and will be included if he trains without any ill effect on both Thursday and Friday.Recent signing Calum Butcher is pushing for his full debut after his well-taken goal as a substitute earned a 1-1 draw at Carlisle last weekend.Alex MacDonald and Alfie Potter are fit again and along with Danny Rose offer strong options for Mansfield manager Steve Evans.Grimsby pair Karleigh Osborne and Martyn Woolford are both doubtful after picking up knocks during the week and will be assessed.Midfielder Tom Bolarinwa is still troubled by the calf strain that ruled him out of last week's victory over Crewe and is again unlikely to play.Sean McAllister (groin), Jamey Osborne (knee) and Akwasi Asante (groin) remain on the sidelines with longer-term issues.Manager Russell Slade is hoping to at least have striker Asante back in action before the end of the month.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.