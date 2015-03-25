 
  1. Football
  2. Mansfield Town

Mansfield V Grimsby at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 04:47
Zander Diamond could return for Mansfield

Captain Zander Diamond is nearing a return to the Mansfield squad as the Stags prepare to host Grimsby.

The central defender has missed the last three matches with a groin injury but played the full 90 minutes for the reserve team in midweek and will be included if he trains without any ill effect on both Thursday and Friday.

Recent signing Calum Butcher is pushing for his full debut after his well-taken goal as a substitute earned a 1-1 draw at Carlisle last weekend.

Alex MacDonald and Alfie Potter are fit again and along with Danny Rose offer strong options for Mansfield manager Steve Evans.

Grimsby pair Karleigh Osborne and Martyn Woolford are both doubtful after picking up knocks during the week and will be assessed.

Midfielder Tom Bolarinwa is still troubled by the calf strain that ruled him out of last week's victory over Crewe and is again unlikely to play.

Sean McAllister (groin), Jamey Osborne (knee) and Akwasi Asante (groin) remain on the sidelines with longer-term issues.

Manager Russell Slade is hoping to at least have striker Asante back in action before the end of the month.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.