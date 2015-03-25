Mansfield V Exeter at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Mansfield set for double boost ahead of Exeter clashMansfield could have Joel Byrom and Zander Diamond fit and available for the visit of Exeter.Midfielder Byrom made his comeback after six weeks out with a foot injury against Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek while centre-half Diamond, who has not played since August due to a groin problem, is back in full training.David Mirfin will not be involved, though, as he has a slight hamstring strain. With matches against Everton's Under-23 team and Shaw Lane to come in the cups, the big defender is unlikely to feature again until the league trip to Coventry on November 11.CJ Hamilton and Jack Thomas impressed against the Magpies and could keep their places in the squad on Saturday.Exeter have mixed injury news as they attempt to bounce back from successive home defeats to Luton and Port Vale.Jordan Tillson faces between four and six weeks on the sidelines with a broken foot.But skipper Jordan Moore-Taylor emerged unscathed against Port Vale after a month out and will be available.Luke Croll is set to miss out again but Craig Woodman and Lee Holmes are in contention to return after minor knocks.

Source: PAR

