Mansfield V Chesterfield at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Lee Angol back for Mansfield against ChesterfieldMansfield striker Lee Angol has returned to full fitness just in time for the derby clash with Chesterfield.Angol has been out for three weeks with a knee injury but his return to training means Stags boss Steve Evans now has a fully fit squad to choose from.Few changes are likely for Mansfield, who have risen to the play-off places after a six-game unbeaten run, but midfielder Jacob Mellis is a strong contender for a recall with it being such a big match.Following three successive victories and clean sheets, Hayden White, Zander Diamond, Rhys Bennett and Johnny Hunt are expected to remain as an unchanged back four for the Stags.Bottom-of-the-table Chesterfield also have a full squad available after Scott Wiseman served a one-match ban in midweek.Blues boss Jack Lester, who scored in this fixture for Chesterfield in a 3-1 win in 2007, must decide if the defender goes straight back into the starting line-up.Gozie Ugwu has been nursing a thigh injury recently but he is now back in contention, should Lester include him in the squad.Jordan Sinnott, Chris O'Grady and Connor Dimaio are options for Lester as he looks to steer the Spireites to a third straight win in League Two.

Source: PAR

