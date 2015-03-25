Mansfield V Cambridge Utd at One Call Stadium : Match Preview

Danny Rose and Jacob Mellis in line to feature for MansfieldDanny Rose and Jacob Mellis are in Mansfield manager Steve Evans' thinking as he prepares his team for the visit of Cambridge.Striker Rose scored the winning goal at Lincoln last weekend just three minutes after his introduction from the bench and maintained his sharpness with a run out in a Central League Cup match on Tuesday.Mellis also featured in that game and Evans has said he sees the midfielder as pivotal to carrying out his plan of dominating possession against the U's.Joel Byrom will miss a second fixture with the foot injury he sustained in the goalless draw with Wycombe.Cambridge will be seeking a third straight win, but will be without George Taft.Taft, who played the second half of last week's win over Coventry, is ineligible to face his parent club.Jake Carroll is available again after a week of training.And the only injury-enforced absentee is striker Ade Azeez, who faces a lengthy spell out with a knee problem.

Source: PAR

