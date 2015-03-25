 
  1. Football
  2. Mansfield Town

Mansfield chief executive Carolyn Radford hoping to sing way on to FA Council

25 July 2017 06:08

Mansfield chief executive Carolyn Radford has posted a promotional music video on YouTube in a bid to win a seat on the Football Association Council.

Radford, 35, wife of the Sky Bet League Two club's chairman John, is one of five candidates bidding for two places currently available to represent the Football League on the FA Council.

Radford, who graduated from Durham University with a degree in politics, said on her Twitter account that her song was a tongue-in-cheek imitation of a campaign video once used by former US president John F Kennedy.

In the video Radford sings the lyrics: "Do you wanna a girl on council, who is seasoned through and through, but not so seasoned she won't try something new."

The song continues: "A girl who is old enough to know and young enough to do, well it's up to you, it's up to you, it's strictly up to you. And it's Carolyn, Carolyn, Carolyn, Carolyn, Carolyn, Carolyn, Carolyn for me."

Radford, appointed Mansfield chief executive in 2011 when she was 29, pointed out on Twitter she was "spoofing an old JFK ad".

She added that it " might raise a few smiles".

Radford became engaged to Stags' owner John two weeks after taking up her post at the club when they were in the old Blue Square Premier Division. The couple married in the summer of 2012.

The Stags were promoted back to the Football League in 2013, ending their five-year absence.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.