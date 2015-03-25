 
Mane returns for Liverpool as Salah scores in win over Hertha

29 July 2017 08:53

Record signing Mo Salah scored and Sadio Mane made his first appearance since April as Liverpool cruised to 3-0 friendly win over Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Mane, back after knee surgery, set up Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool's second just past the half-hour.

Salah continued Liverpool's impressive pre-season form when he completed the scoring in the 60th minute, finishing off a lofted pass from Philippe Coutinho.

Source: PA

