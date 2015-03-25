 
  1. Football
  2. Juventus

Mandzukic pens new Juventus deal

25 May 2017 03:24

Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Serie A champions Juventus for at least three years.

The 31-year-old Croatia forward has scored 11 goals for Juve in all competitions this term, helping the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final with a strike against Monaco in the last four.

He is not only a lethal finisher, but with eight assists this term he has been a key creative outlet and is also strong in the tackle and good in the air.

A statement published on Juve's official website on Thursday said Mandzukic, who has previously played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, had signed a contract renewal running to June 2020 in Turin.

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.