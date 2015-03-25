Mandzukic pens new Juventus deal

Mario Mandzukic has committed his future to Serie A champions Juventus for at least three years.

The 31-year-old Croatia forward has scored 11 goals for Juve in all competitions this term, helping the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final with a strike against Monaco in the last four.

He is not only a lethal finisher, but with eight assists this term he has been a key creative outlet and is also strong in the tackle and good in the air.

A statement published on Juve's official website on Thursday said Mandzukic, who has previously played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, had signed a contract renewal running to June 2020 in Turin.

Source: PA

